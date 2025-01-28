SGS And Bureau Veritas Cancel Merger Talks
The Geneva-based goods auditor SGS will not go ahead with a planned merger with French competitor Bureau Veritas.
Talks between the two parties did not lead to an agreement and have been concluded, SGS announced on Monday.
The company is therefore concentrating on the further implementation of its 'Strategy 27', the press release continued. The aim of the programme is to create“outstanding” added value for its own shareholders.
SGS and its French competitor confirmed in mid-January that they were in talks about a possible merger. It would have been the biggest deal the goods inspection industry has ever seen.
