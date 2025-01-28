Welbeck Health Partners To Showcase World's First AI-Powered Cardiovascular Screening At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Welbeck Partners is set to revolutionise cardiovascular care at the Arab Health & 2025, unveiling the world's first cardiovascular screening using retinal imaging, powered by AI.

The groundbreaking innovation, DrNoon CVD, was presented by leading general practitioners Dr Azhar Janmohamed and Dr Husain Khaki at the ABHI Surgical Simulation Theatre yesterday.

The pioneering represents a significant leap forward in cardiovascular (CVD) risk assessment, offering a non-invasive, AI-driven solution designed to transform early diagnosis and patient care.





DrNoon CVD harnesses advanced artificial intelligence to analyse retinal vessel images and autonomously predict future cardiovascular risks. This innovative tool delivers real-time risk scores without requiring blood sampling or radiation. Validated on a global cohort, it matches the predictive performance of traditional heart CT scans while providing a more accessible, cost-effective alternative.

The device offers non-invasive diagnostics through retinal imaging, delivering precise cardiovascular risk predictions without radiation. Its advanced deep-learning algorithms ensure AI-powered precision, enabling accurate stratification of cardiovascular disease risk. Globally validated, the technology has proven effective in predicting cardiovascular events using data from a worldwide cohort.

DrNoon CVD also addresses the challenges of late diagnoses and limited access to conventional care by offering scalable, innovative solutions with significant global impact.

Speaking at the exhibition, Dr Husain Khaki, said:“It's an honour to be representing Harley Street Health District at Arab Health by presenting this groundbreaking technology on the UK Pavilion. With cardiovascular disease being a leading health concern in the Middle East, this non-invasive AI solution has the potential to significantly improve access to early and accurate diagnosis, empowering both clinicians and patients.”

The Middle East faces some of the highest rates of cardiovascular disease globally. In 2021, the UAE reported an age-standardised prevalence of 11,066.8 cases per 100,000 people, while Saudi Arabia recorded an estimated five million individuals living with diabetes-a major risk factor for CVD.

DrNoon CVD addresses these urgent challenges by offering healthcare providers a non-invasive, accessible alternative to traditional diagnostic methods. By enabling earlier and more effective interventions, this technology can transform cardiovascular care for at-risk populations.

Based within Harley Street Health District, Welbeck Health Partners is a leader in outpatient care, specialist diagnostics, and minimally invasive day surgery.

Their flagship OneWelbeck building in London integrates over 18 specialist groups under one roof, fostering collaboration, standardisation, and multidisciplinary excellence. This consultant-led model sets new benchmarks in clinical care, safety, and patient experience.

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress takes place from 27–30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and throughout the exhibition Welbeck Health Partners will be exhibiting as part of the Harley Street Health District (Stand H2.F30).