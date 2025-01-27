UAE, Russia Discussed Regional Developments, Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Jan 28 (NNN-WAM) – Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, exchanged views on regional developments yesterday.

Their discussions over the phone focused on key issues in Syria and Lebanon, with both sides emphasizing the importance of regional stability and peace.

In addition to regional matters, the two ministers highlighted the robust strategic relations between the UAE and Russia, and explored opportunities for further cooperation in various fields, particularly cultural and economic partnerships, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening comprehensive bilateral ties, the report added.– NNN-WAM