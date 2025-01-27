Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Announces Top Performing Individual Brokers And Teams Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Realogics Sotheby's International Realty celebrates Top Performers at annual event (2023).

Realogics Sotheby's International Realty celebrates the astounding achievements and dedication of their Global Advisors.

- Andrea Savage KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) proudly recognizes the outstanding achievements of its 2024 Top Performers, showcasing both individual brokers and teams across the Pacific Northwest. In a year marked by dynamic market conditions, these brokers demonstrated unmatched expertise, professionalism, and resilience, setting new benchmarks in home value and client service.RSIR brokers achieved exceptional milestones, including securing the #1 position for the highest average selling price on listing representation at $1,523,200* within the Puget Sound region , a remarkable 192% of the top 10 average. These results underscore RSIR brokers' unique value, combining deep local market insight, expert negotiation skills, and the unmatched global reach and marketing prowess of Sotheby's International Realty to achieve extraordinary outcomes.“Real estate is more than transactions-it's about guiding clients through one of life's most significant decisions,” said RSIR's Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Savage.“Our Top Performers exemplify this mission, consistently raising the bar in the communities they serve and delivering results that exceed expectations.”Realogics Sotheby's International Realty's Top Performers of 2024Downtown Seattle Branch | Individuals.Jay Kipp.Scott Wasner.Lino Guidero.Adam Bradley.Moira HolleyDowntown Seattle Branch | Teams.Mumma Homes | Kara Mumma and Kyle Mumma.Thomas & Lee | Kimberley Thomas and Kristopher Lee.The Beasley Team | George Beasley and Melanie Beasley.Seattle by Design | Barry Bergner and Chris Kallin.Citrone Partners | Julie Biniasz and Sandra JustenBainbridge Island Branch | Individuals.Beckey Anderson.Arthur Mortell.Laurel Powell.Kristi Nelson.Belinda ThornburgBainbridge Island Branch | Teams.Lorez-Saez Team | Susan Lorenz and Jennifer Saez.Paige & Co. | Matthew Paige and Dennis Paige.The Applewhite Team | Leah Applewhite and Conor Musgrave.The Sonja Jones Team | Sonja Jones and Stephen JonesKirkland Office Branch | Individuals.Brian Hopper.Marianne Francis.Jeff McDonald.Dan Redwine.Sabine JacquesKirkland Office Branch | Teams.The Roberts Team | Christina Roberts and Jordan Roberts.The Jaeger Team | Jeff Jaeger and Angela JaegerBellevue Branch | Individuals.Ambili Sukesan.Jay Ohm.Shueli Sun.Lisa Taylor.Robert PongBellevue Branch | Teams.The Perrina Team | Neda Perrina, Leah Brajcich, and Alaun McCray.The Schuler Team | Michele Schuler, Jeff Anderson, Sophia Schuler, and Shelly Evans.The Gray Team | Becky Gray, Alex Gray, and Arielle Thurik.The Ramirez-Ong Team | Doris Ong and Jackie Ramirez.Harper & Ward Team | Cynthia Harper and Natalie WardMadison Park Branch | Individuals.John Madrid.Laura Halliday.Leslie DickinsonMadison Park Branch | Teams.Chou-Carlton Team | Linda Chou and Summer CarltonMercer Island Branch | Individuals.Tammy Gwinn.Diane Tien.Mary LeeMercer Island Branch | Teams.The Robyn & Rachel Group | Robyn Hsu, Rachel Schindler, Krissy Ayad, Jill Smith, and Tammi ShimogawaSpotlight AchievementsNew Developments.Rachel BuchananRookie of the Year.Leah BrajcichRising Star of the Year.Nadia Anderson*Source: Trendgraphix research using NWMLS data, comparing RSIR to the top ten brokers across 22 Washington State counties.About Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) ( ):A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 275+ brokers, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading resale and project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region. The firm is consistently recognized by The Puget Sound Business Journal among the region's“Top 100 Largest Private Companies”;“Fastest-Growing Private Companies”;“Largest Family-Owned Companies”;“Middle Market Fast 50”; and“Largest Residential Real Estate Brands.” RSIR is currently the largest affiliate in Washington State and one of the top twenty largest within the United States for the Sotheby's International Real Estate network according to Real Trends survey in 2023.

