Baltimore Children & Youth Fund Hosts 'BCYF Loves Baltimore' Dance Party Fundraiser To Support City Youth

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days before Valentine's Day, the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is sharing love with the community through BCYF Loves Baltimore, a lively dance party fundraiser to support Baltimore's youth.

This exciting event will take place on Saturday, February 8, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Baltimore's 16 on the Park . Guests will enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, signature cocktails, and fun raffle prizes-all while making a difference. The evening will also feature inspiring speeches from community leaders, a special BCYF welcome presentation, and a live donation tracker to show the collective impact in real-time.

BCYF Loves Baltimore isn't just about having fun-it's about addressing the challenges many young people in Baltimore face. Many neighborhoods in Baltimore lack access to the programs and resources kids need to succeed. BCYF uses funds raised to support youth organizations that provide mentorship, creative arts programs, mental health support, and educational resources.

"This isn't just another fundraiser – it's a celebration of Baltimore's strength and continued steps toward ensuring every child has access to the opportunities they deserve," said Chan'nel Williams, Board Member and Fundraiser Co-chair. "When you give to BCYF, you help youth-serving organizations build programs that create real, lasting change for Baltimore's children, families, and those in their ecosystem."

By hosting this fundraiser, BCYF is showing its love for Baltimore and its youth while encouraging the community to come together to create change. The event highlights the importance of community-driven solutions to address inequities that became even more visible after Freddie Gray's death and the 2015 unrest. Every ticket sold supports a stronger, more hopeful future for Baltimore's youth.

Tickets are available here for $70, and all proceeds will benefit supporting Baltimore Children & Youth Fund.

For more information on BCYF and upcoming community events, visit bcyfund .

About the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund:

The effort to create a dedicated fund to support programs for Baltimore's young people was launched in 2015 by then-City Council President Bernard "Jack" C. Young - a response to the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody, an event that sharply illuminated longstanding inequities in public funding in Black communities. Supported by Baltimore City residents' tax dollars, since 2020 BCYF has awarded over $31M to Baltimore programs serving children and youth.

