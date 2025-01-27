BW Energy Joins Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025 Amid Record Dussafu Output, Namibia Exploration Progress

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Jérôme Bertheau, Executive Vice President – Global Projects at BW Energy, will speak at the Invest in African (IAE) 2025 Forum, set to take place May 13-14 in Paris. Bertheau's participation underscores the company's commitment to advancing Africa's energy sector through innovative developments and strategic investments.

BW Energy is making significant strides in Africa's energy landscape, particularly in Gabon, where the company is enhancing production at the Dussafu field through advanced recovery techniques. Last October, the company signed PSCs for the Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin offshore exploration blocks in partnership with Panoro Energy and VAALCO Energy. These agreements include drilling one well in the Niosi Marin block during the exploration phase, alongside plans for a 3D seismic acquisition campaign. BW Energy aims to complete the first phase of Hibiscus and Ruche development and bring production to a nameplate capacity of 40,000 barrels per day.

​​In addition to its activities in Gabon, BW Energy is making progress in Namibia with plans to drill a well on the Kharas prospect offshore, northwest of the Kudu Formation. The company has secured long-lead items and is in discussions with other operators for rig capacity, with drilling expected to begin in the second half of 2025. Furthermore, BW Energy has completed the processing of a PSDM 3D dataset over the offshore Kudu gas field and is advancing its development planning for the proposed Kudu gas-to-power project. The company is also progressing its Maromba oilfield development in Brazil, with a final investment decision expected in early 2025.

Bertheau's participation at IAE 2025 highlights BW Energy's commitment to innovation and its focus on maximizing the value of its African assets while promoting local content and sustainable development. The company's involvement underscores its position as a leading energy player, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships to drive growth across its portfolio.

