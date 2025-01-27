E& Joins Forces With NYU Abu Dhabi To Advance 6G Research

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Partnership aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration with a focus on 6G research, and youth empowerment initiatives.







Abu Dhabi,January 2025 – e&, the global group, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to advance research and development (R&D) of 6G technology, paving the way for the next generation of connectivity. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academia and corporate worlds by empowering students with various youth-driven initiatives and equipping them with foundational knowledge about future technologies such as 6G, as part of their academic journey.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said:“Our partnership with NYUAD is built on our belief that the leaders of tomorrow will emerge from the intersection of cutting-edge technology and human ingenuity. At e&, investing in advanced technologies like 6G is important, but what truly matters is supporting the brilliant minds that will shape its future. By bringing academia and industry closer together, we're helping students turn bold ideas into real solutions. This partnership is about more than preparing youth for the digital age– We're inviting them to build it. By bringing the transformative potential of 6G into the classroom, we're empowering today's students to become tomorrow's trailblazers.”





Marwan Bin Shaker, Acting Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said:“Driving 6G research and innovation is central to our efforts to shape the future of connectivity. By partnering with a leading academic institution like NYUAD, we are adding depth and academic integrity to our research efforts, exploring the full potential of 6G technology. This alliance is set to foster a dynamic exchange of knowledge and skills that empowers students to contribute to meaningful technological advancements.”

NYUAD Provost Arlie Petters, Chief Academic Officer, said:“We are delighted to partner with e& to push the boundaries of innovation in 6G technology, positioning our academic community as pioneers in next-generation connectivity. Together with NYUAD Wireless, we are creating a dynamic hub where cutting-edge research meets bold ideas, empowering our students and faculty to shape the future of communication and redefine what's possible in the world of technology.”

e& will work closely with NYUAD Wireless – the institution's academic research centre dedicated to wireless communications, sensing, networking and devices, to drive groundbreaking research in 6G technologies. Together, they will explore next-generation connectivity, focusing on the development and deployment of 6G, laying the groundwork for modern connectivity that promises faster speeds, lower latency and enhanced reliability.

This partnership will also enable the integration of 6G into academic curriculums, making it a critical learning platform for students to gain insights into next-generation technologies. e& will further support NYUAD on various youth-development initiatives including internship programmes, recruitment drives, providing case studies, allowing students to gain hands-on experience and relevant industry skills. With access to NYUAD's emerging talent network, e& will also benefit from attracting top talent in their workforce.

This collaboration allows e& to advance its commitment to developing future-proof connectivity solutions. By equipping students with practical knowledge and skills, e& also aims to nurture the next generation of leaders, positioning them at the forefront of digital transformation.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.