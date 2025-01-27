Spain's Euro 2024 Winning Coach De La Fuente Extends Contract

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach Luis de la Fuente extended his contract on Monday until 2028, the Spanish federation said in a statement.

"The Spanish football federation has agreed to renew its confidence in Luis de la Fuente, that he will continue as national coach until after the European Championship in 2028," the RFEF said in their statement.

The 63-year-old has been in the post since 2022, guiding Spain to the Nations League title in 2023 and then to victory against England in last year's Euro final.

His contract extension includes the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Euro 2028 in Britain and Ireland.

De la Fuente was previously coach of various Spain age-group teams, winning both the European under-19 and under-21 championships.

He took over the senior side from Luis Enrique following Spain's last-16 exit from the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco.

Spain powered to a record-breaking fourth European Championship title last year, winning all seven of their matches in Germany.

La Roja will start their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign later this year, after the completion of the Nations League, in which they face Netherlands in the quarter-finals in March.

