EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Launch

Nordex Group reaches new heights with its inhouse developed hybrid tower: The second N175/6.X has now been installed - for the first time with a hub height of 179 metres

27.01.2025 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 27. January 2025. On January 26, 2025, the Nordex Group installed a N175/6.X turbine for the first time on a self-developed concrete-steel tower with a hub height of 179 metres in Santow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. The hybrid tower is an in-house design of the Nordex Group. The 119-metre-high concrete tower of the hybrid tower is based on the proven concrete tower technology that has been used worldwide by Nordex for more than 15 years. Thanks to the further development of the robust, proven product, it has been possible to adapt and improve the concrete tower segments to achieve higher hub heights. This is an advantage for allowing the turbine rotor to rotate in wind currents at significantly higher speeds and less turbulence. With a hub height of 179 metres, the N175/6.X in Santow is the tallest turbine installed by the Nordex Group to date. Thanks to this large hub height and the rotor diameter of 175 meters and an installed nominal output of up to 6.8 MW, the N175/6.X makes a significant contribution to a very high energy yield of the turbine - especially at light wind speeds. After the installation of the first N175/6.X in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, on a tubular steel tower with a hub height of 112 meters in the summer 2024, the turbine in Santow is now the second turbine of Nordex' latest and most powerful turbine model to be installed, especially for medium and low-wind locations. "We have now installed the two pilot turbines of the N175/6.X in Germany. For this, I would like to thank all Nordex colleagues in particular who made this possible. Germany is one of the target markets for the N175/6.X with particularly high towers. Our hybrid tower technology is the answer to our customers' requirements to further increase the energy yield of wind turbines at light-wind locations. And we can see from the strong customer interest that we are on the right track with our answer and the N175/6.X," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. As with the pilot turbine in Schleswig-Holstein, the N175/6.X will be subjected to extensive tests at the Santow site in the following months, for example, electrical measurements, sound measurements and other component validations. In addition to testing the design, the pilot turbine in Santow also served to validate all processes: from manufacturing, transport and pre-assembly to the final installation on site. The Nordex Group offers the N175/6.X turbine on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 and 142 metres, as well as on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 metres and in the future also up to 199 metres. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: ... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: ...

27.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2075331

End of News EQS News Service