Pearson Launches Digital Language Tutor To Tackle Workplace Communication Challenges

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong company, has launched an AI-powered Digital Language Tutor specifically designed to help businesses improve English proficiency at scale and unlock employee potential.

English is the global language of business, yet only 48% of employees learning it feel confident speaking at work -creating significant barriers to productivity, collaboration, and innovation. Pearson's Digital Language Tutor addresses this gap by leveraging advanced AI and patented technology.

Available on the Mondly by Pearson app, the tutor offers highly realistic, personalised training underpinned by trusted learning science. AI-powered tutors provide coaching on a range of common workplace scenarios, such as discussing a project, persuading a client, facing a teamwork challenge, or justifying a business decision.

This launch builds on a successful pilot program conducted with corporate clients across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Leading organisations in technology, business services and education tested the digital tutors across a six-week period.

A key benefit identified during the pilot is that practicing with a digital tutor offers employees a safe space to build confidence without fear of making mistakes. The pilot also uncovered challenges employees face in improving English proficiency, including a lack of confidence practising in the workplace and difficulty finding time to learn alongside professional demands.

"As AI reshapes the workplace, people are working in increasingly globalized environments where strong communication, teamwork and empathy are just as critical as technical skills," said Giovanni Giovannelli, President of Pearson's English Language Learning Division . "Poor communication already costs the average organization $62.4 million annually , underscoring the need for solutions like the Digital Language Tutor."

"Developed in collaboration with our customers, we created a flexible, on-demand tool designed to meet the demands of the modern workplace. This launch is part of Pearson's mission to harness the power of learning science and AI to close workplace skills gaps and help businesses unlock their employees' full potential," Giovannelli added.

Within the pilot, 97% of corporate employees felt optimistic about Pearson's Digital Language Tutor supporting their English learning and development. One pilot participant noted, "I enjoyed the conversation as if I were speaking to a real person. Making a mistake is embarrassing, but I don't feel embarrassed in front of the digital teacher."

