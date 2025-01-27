Detect To Deliver MERLINTM True3dtm Bird Detection Radar To Hanseo University's Flight Education Center In South Korea

DeTect is a fully integrated radar company with research, engineering and facilities in Florida, Canada and Poland, and offices in North Dakota, California, Hawaii, London, Poland and South Korea. The company's MERLIN BDR is the most proven and widely used system for aircraft-bird strike risk management. Other DeTect products include HARRIERTM Security and Surveillance Radars, the DroneWatcherTM counter-UAS system, MERLIN bird protection systems for wind farms, and the HARRIER Aircraft Detection Lighting System. Since 2003, DeTect has manufactured and delivered over 1100 systems in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia.