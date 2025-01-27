MRO Middle East, The Region's Largest Event For Commercial Aviation Aftermarket, Returns To Dubai, February 10-11

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MRO Middle East (#MROME) will be held February 10-11 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE, once again co-locating with Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME)Gathering over 7,500 attendees from 99 countries including nearly 700 airline and lessor buyers, the event offers opportunities to connect with experts, discover new technologies, and stay at the forefront of the industry's evolution.The event is free to attend for those who pre-register. MRO Middle East features over 250 local and international exhibitors, the largest in the event's history, showcasing the latest technologies and suppliers that are changing the way the MRO industry operates. The exhibition hours are Tuesday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see who is exhibiting:The Go Live! Theater on the show floor is sponsored by GE Aerospace and will allow all attendees to take advantage of the free content on offer. Presentations, panels, and case studies from over 50 expert speakers on both MRO and Aircraft Interiors topics will be featured across the two-day agenda. See here for a list of speakers and the agenda:Speakers from airlines, MROs and service providers will address topics including“MRO Capacity Challenges in the Middle East,”“Working Around Parts Shortages,”“Tech Driven Personalization in Air Travel,”“Training for Digital Readiness,”“Increasing Accessibility of Artificial Intelligence,” and more.Speakers include:Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO, Lufthansa Technik Middle EastDr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, 1st UAE Female Aircraft Engineer, Women in Aviation InternationalButhaina Alghunaim, Airworthiness Duty Manager, Gulf AirMohammed Al Zaabi, Head of Business Improvement, SanadAhmed Bakadam, Director of Engineering and Maintenance, flyadealErkki Brakmann, CEO, SkySelectFraser Currie, CEO, JoramcoShaune du Plessis, Chief Operating Officer, Texel AirSteven Greenway, Chief Executive Officer, flyadealDaniel Hoffmann, CEO, Etihad EngineeringCihan Kan, Modification Manager, Turkish TechnicKatsunori Maki, Director - Cabin Products and Services Planning, All Nippon Airways (ANA)Jim O'Sullivan, VP Sales and Business Development, HEICOPascal Parant, Group Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, VallairRahul Shah, SVP Strategic Growth, Business Development Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, AAR CORP.Natalie Stone, Director, LEAP Material Solutions, Customer Programs, GE AerospaceTero Taskila, Chief Executive Officer, beOndMustafa Uzunhuseyinoglu, Aircraft Configuration Manager, Turkish AirlinesEvans Wanyonyi, Senior Development Engineer (Cabin and IFE), Kenya AirwaysPlatinum Sponsors are SAL and StandardAero, and Gold Sponsors are AFI KLM E&M, ATS Technic, Embraer, GA Telesis, GAES, HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, RTX, and UUDS.“We are so happy to return to Dubai for the largest industry event and the key destination in the MENA region. Our attendee list continues to grow, and it is the most effective venue for connecting and making deals,” said Jennifer Roberts, Vice President of Marketing for Aviation Week Network .“The unique format with the Go-Live Theatre combined with the exhibition, is filled with networking opportunites with those who are fostering the rapid growth in the region, developing cutting-edge technology, and pushing the industry forward.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. 