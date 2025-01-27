Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tactical Fishing Net (PTA-240)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a tactical fishing net with a fast-action or quick-response, extendable handle," said an inventor, from Gresham, Ore., "so I invented the TETON. My design reduces overexertion of the extremities, and it would be both functional and aesthetically pleasing for the user."

The invention provides a more tactical fishing net with a fast-acting extendable handle. In doing so, it can be used to easily land/net a game fish. As a result, it reduces overexertion of the hands, arms, and upper body. It also increases convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anglers of all levels.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-240, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED