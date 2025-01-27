Proclaim Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership In EMS Solutions And Billing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joanne Orlando, Co-Founder of ProClaimTARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProClaim, a trusted leader in EMS billing and solutions, proudly celebrates its 25th year of empowering EMS agencies with innovative services that enable lifesaving care. Founded in 2000 by Joanne Orlando and Cindy Orfino, ProClaim has evolved into a comprehensive partner, helping providers focus on their patient care mission. As a proud woman-owned business and certified member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), ProClaim stands out as a trailblazer in its field.“For 25 years, we have remained dedicated to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of EMS billing and providing solutions that allow them to focus on what truly matters-delivering medical care to those in need,” said Joanne Orlando, Co-Founder of ProClaim.“This milestone is a celebration of our clients' trust in us and our successes together.”ProClaim's commitment to solving the unique challenges of EMS agencies is evident in its services, which include TRAC Reporting for clear and accurate visibility into agency performance, enabling better financial decision-making. Its CQI intelligence tools empower agencies to implement effective quality improvement measures, ensuring exceptional care delivery.ProClaim facilitates education and offers clinical data solutions to support further field providers that provide actionable insights and ongoing training. The Adaptive Tech Package is another of their offerings, with durable hardware, advanced security measures & encryption, expert training, and responsive 24/7 support designed to streamline agency operations while maintaining compliance and security.“In 2024, ProClaim collected over eighty million dollars on behalf of its clients, which went back to their communities to help keep their EMS services sustainable“, added Orlando.“Our company is built on a foundation of operational expertise and experience, helping our clients anticipate patient needs like no other,” said Cindy Orfino, Co-Founder of ProClaim.“ProClaim is not simply an ambulance billing service . We deliver a comprehensive, integrated plan to enhance agency operations, administrative functions, and clinical performance. We know EMS, and we know how to support its heroes.”About ProClaimFounded in 2000 by Joanne Orlando and Cindy Orfino, ProClaim specializes in ambulance billing and revenue cycle management for EMS agencies across the United States. As a certified WBENC member, ProClaim is proud to be a woman-owned and led business. With a team of Certified Ambulance Coders and a dedication to innovative solutions, ProClaim ensures financial sustainability, operational efficiency, and peace of mind for EMS agencies.

