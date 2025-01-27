The global proteomics market report consists of exclusive data on 37 vendors. The market is highly competitive. There are several leading, growing, and emerging market players are present across the global market. Some emerging players compete against large and small medium-sized market players.

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, PerkinElmer, and BGI Group are some of the leading companies that accounted for major market share in the global proteomics market. These vendors are continuously focusing on expanding their proteomics solutions and services that meet client's requirements and international regulations, as well as increasing the efficiency of their products, and strengthening their market position.

North America leads the global proteomics market, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising healthcare expenditure, and government funding for R&D. Chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases - major causes of death in the region - further fuel the adoption of personalized medicine and proteomics research.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region holds the third-largest market share but is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the rapid expansion of life sciences industries, advancements in healthcare, increased R&D activities, and rising focus on personalized medicine. Healthcare spending in APAC has advanced clinical research and care, with health expenditure in 2021 accounting for 4% of GDP in low-income countries, 4.3% in lower-middle-income countries, and 7.6% in upper-middle- and high-income countries. Key countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea are driving demand for personalized care, accelerating proteomics studies in the development of personalized medicines.

MARKET DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

Attention Towards High Throughput Proteomics and Associated Techniques

High Throughput Proteomics (HTP) refers to the use of high-capacity and automated analytical techniques to conduct large-scale protein analysis, such as protein quantification, identification, and characterization. The attention towards HTP, proteomics tools become more advanced in terms of speed and sensitivity. Recent developments in mass spectrometers with high speed, sensitivity, & precision, as new methods of sample preparation, data analysis, and interrogation are collectively supporting high-throughput proteomics. One such recent advancement is Data-independent Acquisition (DIA), which enables greater coverage and unbiased analysis of proteome.

This new technology can help to identify the same set of proteins reproducibility across thousands of samples. Mass spectroscopy remains a cornerstone in the proteomic research field. Currently, high-throughput MS technologies are becoming more efficient and sophisticated. Also, these developments are expected to empower researchers and scientists to understand and analyze complex and new proteomics with higher accuracy, sensitivity, and high throughput, facilitating discoveries in drug development and biomarker identification.

Emerging Technologies and Methods in Proteomics Study

Recently, several new and promising avenues have improved the current method of proteomic potentially.Of these, the methods to monitor post-translation modification are one of the emerging trends in proteomics. In several real situations in the body, the protein concentration does not differ, but the function of the protein differs due to post-translation modification. The development of new methods to monitor post-translation modification (PTM) has the potential to lead to a deep understanding of the protein function.

Proteomics and Personalized Medicines

Personalized medicine or precision medicine is an emerging healthcare approach that takes into account an individual's molecular profile, genetics, lifestyle, and environment to predict essential and best treatment for patients. The rising focus on precision medicines drives the demand for proteomics studies. The proteomics field studies proteins and their characteristics, helping to develop and deliver personalized medicines. This approach promises improved efficacy, cost-effective healthcare, and reduced side effects by tailoring interventions to each patient's unique characteristics. In addition, from biomarker discovery to new drug development, proteomics offers a potential tool for personalized medicines.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Limitations in Accessing the Proteome

The proteome is dynamic, complex, and diverse in structure, composition, and number of variants than the genome or transcriptome. There are multiple processes to come to the proteome starting from the genome. The genome in humans consists of about 20,000 genes that by estimation give rise to about 1,000,000 or more variants of protein through the process of transcription and translation. Further, the number of processes modify these proteins chemically and give rise to a large number of protein variants with high diversity and structural variations through post-translational modifications. Thus, it is difficult to measure these protein variants with high diversity, complexity, and dynamic nature with traditional technologies. However, the existing proteomics methods can measure the breadth and depth of the proteome's complexity, rapidly and at a large scale.

In 2024, Thermo Fischer Scientific announced the acquisition of Olink Holding AB. Olink -a pioneer company in next-generation proteomics solution development. Olinks' expertise lies in advanced proteomics discovery development, supporting both academic institutes and biopharma companies.

In 2023, SomaLogic - one of the leading companies in data-driven proteomics technology, and Standard BioTools Inc., announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger.

Continuing a merger and acquisition streak, Danaher Acquired Abcam, one of the leading companies in the proteomics market to around USD 5.7 billion in 2023. Abcam offers tools and reagents for diagnostic, drug discovery, and scientific research including proteomics.

In 2023, Bruker Corporation and Biognosys AG announced a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, Biognosys will lead proteomics and proteogenomic Contract Research Organization services and will access Bruker's leading 4D proteomics timsTOF technology for high-precision proteomics development. Agilent Technologies entered into a new co-marketing agreement with MRM Proteomics in 2022. This new agreement aimed to further improve the capabilities of quantitative proteomic applications and metabolite analysis.

By Product: The consumables and reagents segment holds the largest market share of 76%. The segmental growth is due to consumables and reagents are emerging and crucial developments for developing new biomarkers and elucidating cellular processes.

By Applications: The forensics & applied proteomics segment shows the highest growth of 14.31% as they offer a powerful approach to characterizing and identifying proteins for various applications

By End-Users: The pharma & biotech companies segment holds the largest market share. The growing R&D and clinical trials to develop novel, targeted, and personalized medicines are accelerating the demand for proteomics research.

By Geography: North America holds the largest share of the global proteomics market. The growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the associated demand for personalized medicine. Growth Factor: The global proteomics market is poised for growth, driven by advancements in proteomics technologies and a focus on high-throughput methods and related techniques.

