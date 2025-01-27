Diverse Mortgage Services Launch Marks A Pivotal Moment In Mortgage Services History

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With a deep background in third-party transaction services, Diverse Mortgage Services (DMS) has an exclusive licensing agreement with minority investor ServiceLink to leverage its best-in-class, bank-level secured, leading mortgage services platform, EXOS®. Through this, DMS has already become an emerging leader in providing title and close services that help Tier 1 suppliers achieve diversity spend goals, while also exceeding client speed, quality and overall performance expectations, ensuring seamless service delivery.

DMS was launched by Chuck Sanders, a former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is a committed entrepreneur and industry pioneer, having grown and sold businesses over the last 30-years, including what was once the nation's largest minority-owned mortgage services provider. Finding that there were no Black-owned title companies with nationwide coverage, Sanders started DMS on a mission to bring diverse representation to the space and to challenge the industry landscape.

"We're in the business of solutions. There is a great need for diversity in third-party mortgage services and Diverse Mortgage Services is a challenger in the market, providing lenders with a nationwide, Tier 1 provider that is committed to driving the industry forward, along with helping to guide and support the next generation of diverse leaders," said Chuck Sanders, president and CEO of Diverse Mortgage Services. "We are the solution for lenders who are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. We reflect the communities we serve, and we are creating a seat at the table for more minority-owned businesses to enter the space. We are spreading the message far and wide that different perspectives are needed in mortgage services and we're here to create that platform."

Focused on building a legacy and modeling the ability to succeed in the financial services industry, Sanders is partnering with his son, CJ, a 2020 Bucknell University graduate with a degree in finance, who serves as DMS's senior vice president of operations and diversity. By modeling and paving the way, they are committed to making financial services an appealing career option for historically and presently marginalized populations and to build out more robust career pipelines for those entering the field.

About Diverse Mortgage Services

Diverse Mortgage Services is one of the country's first Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) mortgage services providers to offer lenders nationwide coverage, setting a new standard through sustainable, smart, responsive and resilient business practices. With more than 30 years of real estate transaction services experience, the father/son led organization is an emerging leader in providing national title and close services delivered through its exclusive licensing agreement with EXOS®, the industry's leading mortgage services platform brought to market by ServiceLink. Diverse Mortgage Services helps lenders achieve Tier 1 supplier diversity spend goals, while meeting speed, quality and overall performance expectations. For more information on Diverse Mortgage Services, visit DiverseMortgage .

