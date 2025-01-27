Chubb Announces Key Leadership Appointments In Overseas General Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced two leadership appointments within its Overseas General Insurance business (COG) to enhance underwriting consistency and drive international growth.

Tim Stapleton, Executive Vice President, Lines, Overseas General Insurance, has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Underwriting Officer, Overseas General Insurance.

In this role, Tim will be responsible for advancing the development and execution of underwriting operations for COG, focusing on enhancing underwriting standards, operations and audit strategy. He will report to Paul McNamee, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group President, Overseas General Insurance.

Succeeding Tim is Jason Neu, Executive Vice President, Financial Lines for Westchester, Chubb's North American wholesale subsidiary. Jason will oversee Chubb's international financial lines division, including directors' and officers' liability, financial institutions, and errors and omissions insurance.

"These appointments further strengthen our ability to meet clients' needs with greater operational excellence," said McNamee. "Tim and Jason's leadership in underwriting operations will provide greater visibility into our progress and ensure alignment with strategic objectives."

Stapleton has been with COG since he joined Chubb in 2015 as Product Head for Cyber & Technology Industry Practices. Prior to Chubb, he held multiple leadership and underwriting roles at Zurich Insurance and American International Group.

Neu joined Chubb in 2004 as a Financial Lines underwriter. His responsibilities prior to Westchester included Senior Vice President, Financial Lines Manager for Chubb Small Commercial and National Financial Lines Manager for Australia & New Zealand.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB ) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: .

SOURCE Chubb

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED