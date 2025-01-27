U.S. E-Prescribing Market Focused Insights 2025-2030: Integration Of Predictive Analytics For Better Prescription Patterns Fueling Adoption And Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. E-Prescribing Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. E-Prescribing Market was valued at USD 758.57 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 21.65%. The U.S. e-prescribing market is set to grow due to cost savings and efficiency for pharmacies and improved medication adherence through e-prescribing.

The U.S. e-prescribing market report consists of exclusive data on 31 vendors. The market is becoming increasingly competitive, with major players offering both standalone solutions and integrated e-prescribing systems. Standalone solutions are primarily adopted by smaller clinics and private healthcare facilities, while larger healthcare providers favor integrated systems that combine e-prescribing with EHR functionalities, such as clinical decision support and electronic prior authorization.

This dual demand has created opportunities for both established vendors and new entrants to capture different segments of the market. While the market currently has a limited number of vendors offering e-prescribing solutions, the push from government initiatives and the growing need for digital healthcare solutions are encouraging the entry of new players.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of Predictive Analytics for Better Prescription Patterns

Healthcare Predictive analytics is transforming the U.S. e-prescribing market by enabling personalized, data-driven prescribing decisions. By leveraging patient data and machine learning, these systems optimize prescription patterns, reduce errors, and improve outcomes. They can flag adverse drug interactions, predict medication adherence, and address public health issues like the opioid crisis. This innovation also enhances efficiency by automating data evaluation, reducing administrative burdens, and aligning prescriptions with formulary guidelines. As e-prescribing grows, predictive analytics is becoming a key driver of smarter, more effective medication management.

Mandatory EPCS For Controlled Substances Is Accelerating Its Adoption

The mandatory implementation of Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS) is driving growth in the U.S. e-prescribing market by enhancing prescription safety, reducing fraud, and addressing the opioid crisis. Federal and state regulations, including CMS mandates for Medicare Part D, have accelerated adoption. EPCS integrates advanced authentication for secure prescribing, encouraging compliance among providers and pharmacies. Beyond regulatory alignment, EPCS improves workflow efficiency, reduces errors, enhances interoperability, and supports broader use for non-controlled medications. This mandate has catalyzed innovation, solidifying e-prescribing as a critical tool in modern healthcare.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Security & Privacy Concerns

Security and privacy concerns in e-prescribing are critical, as healthcare organizations must protect sensitive patient data from breaches, unauthorized access, and cyberattacks. Rising healthcare data breaches highlight the need for stronger cybersecurity measures, such as encryption, two-factor authentication, and regular audits, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Robust security protocols and compliance with regulatory standards are essential to safeguard patient information and maintain trust in e-prescribing systems. Promoting data protection awareness and adherence to legal requirements further ensures the integrity of these systems.

INSIGHTS BY TYPE

The U.S. e-prescribing market by type is segmented into standard e-prescribing and e-prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS). In 2024, the standard e-prescribing segment holds the largest market share. Standard e-prescribing in the U.S. has evolved significantly, driven by the demands for efficiency, patient safety, and regulatory compliance. The integration of e-prescribing with electronic health records (EHRs) marks a major advancement in healthcare technology. This unified platform enables healthcare providers to access a patient's comprehensive medication history, thereby reducing the risk of errors and adverse drug interactions.

Additionally, these systems streamline workflows by incorporating automated clinical decision support (CDS) tools, which help providers evaluate potential risks and recommend safer alternatives. The capability to monitor medication adherence further ensures that patients follow prescribed treatment plans, improving therapeutic outcomes and overall care quality. These advancements are helping in the growth of the standard e-prescribing segment.

INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODE

The U.S. e-prescribing market by delivery mode is categorized into web & cloud-based and on-premises & desktop. The web & cloud-based segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 21.91% during the forecast period. Cloud-based electronic prescription (e-prescribing) systems have become increasingly prevalent in the United States, offering healthcare providers enhanced flexibility and accessibility.

Unlike traditional, on-premise software, these cloud-based solutions enable practitioners to manage prescriptions from any location with internet access, facilitating timely and efficient patient care. For instance, platforms like iCoreRx allow providers to prescribe medications remotely, eliminating the necessity to be physically present in the office. Additionally, the scalability and remote accessibility offered by cloud-based solutions present a compelling case for their adoption, particularly as the healthcare industry continues to embrace digital transformation.

INSIGHTS BY MODALITY

The U.S. e-prescribing market by modality is segmented into integrated and standalone. The integrated segment held the largest market share in 2024. Integrated electronic prescription (e-prescribing) systems have become a cornerstone of healthcare delivery in the United States, significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of medication management. These systems enable healthcare providers to electronically transmit prescriptions directly to pharmacies, minimizing errors associated with handwritten prescriptions and streamlining the medication dispensing process.

The integration of e-prescribing with electronic health records (EHRs) has been particularly transformative, facilitating seamless data exchange between healthcare providers and pharmacies. This integration enhances prescription accuracy, boosts patient safety, and reduces healthcare costs. Moreover, e-prescribing platforms can connect with a practice's EHR, care management systems, or healthcare customer relationship management (CRM) tools, further optimizing the efficiency and quality of healthcare delivery.

INSIGHTS BY MEDICATION

Based on the medication, the cardiovascular segment accounted for the largest share of over 19% in the U.S. e-prescribing market. The integration of electronic prescribing (e-prescribing) systems in the United States has significantly enhanced the management of cardiovascular medications, leading to improved patient outcomes and streamlined healthcare processes. E-prescribing allows healthcare providers to electronically transmit prescriptions directly to pharmacies, reducing errors associated with handwritten prescriptions and ensuring timely access to essential cardiovascular drugs. This digital approach enhances medication adherence, a critical factor in managing chronic cardiovascular conditions, thus helping segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY END USER

By end-user, the technology vendor segment held the largest share of the U.S. e-prescribing market. Technology vendors in the United States are actively developing and refining e-prescribing solutions to address the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. These advancements prioritize efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance. In designing e-prescription software, vendors are emphasizing features such as real-time access to comprehensive medication histories, customizable clinical alerts, and seamless integration with existing systems. These innovations are designed to enhance patient safety, streamline prescribing practices, and elevate the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



In April 2024, VieCure, a cancer care company, announced that it is integrating e-prescribing and medication management solutions from health technology pioneer DrFirst into its CDS system.

The standard e-prescribing segment holds the largest market share in 2024. The segmental growth is driven by the need for efficiency, patient safety, and regulatory compliance.

The web & cloud-based segment shows the highest growth of 21.91%. Web- and cloud-based e-prescription systems are essential tools for healthcare providers due to their scalability, accessibility, and integration capabilities.

In 2024, the integrated segment holds the largest market share. Integrated e-prescription systems have become increasingly valuable in the healthcare ecosystem due to their ability to streamline clinical workflows and enhance patient safety.

The cardiovascular segment holds the largest market share of over 19%, as e-prescribing is increasingly recognized as a vital tool for managing cardiovascular medications, providing significant benefits to patient care and treatment outcomes. Technology vendors hold the largest share of the U.S. e-prescribing market. This segment's growth is driven by e-prescribing software, which enables technology vendors to assist healthcare providers in eliminating manual workflows, such as phone calls and faxes, by facilitating seamless electronic communication between prescribers and pharmacies.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



