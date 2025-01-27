Kramer Introduces New PoE-Powered Dante Speakers and High-End Installed Audio Portfolio

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) (Tel Aviv, January 27th, 2025) Kramer, the leading company in audio-visual experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of premium speakers. This broad portfolio includes PoE-powered Dante speakers alongside other innovative models, delivering exceptional sound quality, sleek design, and simplified installation for professional environments.

Networked Audio, Made Simple

This portfolio introduces PoE-powered Dante speakers, which enable seamless integration into networked AV systems. These soakers reduce installation complexity and wiring requirements, making them a perfect fit for modern installations. Each PoE-powered Dante speaker has a corresponding passive model with the same industrial design and sound profile, allowing system integrators to mix and match speakers while maintaining consistent sound quality and a cohesive look across installations.

“Our PoE-powered Dante speakers are not just about premium sound – they are about simplifying and enhancing the entire AV experience,” said Dorit Bitter, EVP Product & Technology at Kramer. “As part of our Panta Rhei ecosystem, these speakers deliver a complete solution for professionals looking to streamline installations and maximize performance.”

Premium Sound, Seamless Integration

Kramer’s new speaker line delivers crystal-clear audio, optimized for speech clarity and background music, making them ideal for conferencing, education, retail, and hospitality settings. With advanced sound dispersion technology, the speakers provide consistent audio coverage, eliminating "dead spots" and ensuring every note and word is heard with precision.

Designed for System Integrators

Kramer’s focus on system integrators is evident in the speakers' sleek industrial design and intuitive software. Features like front-access wiring for ceiling speakers and centralized speaker utility software simplify installation, setup, and troubleshooting, saving time while delivering consistent, high-quality results.

Part of a Comprehensive Audio Solution

The new speakers are part of Kramer’s broader audio portfolio, which also includes DSPs and amplifiers, offering professionals a complete and integrated solution for diverse audio needs. The speaker product range features wall-mounted, ceiling, and pendant models in various form factors, designed to suit varied environments.

Live Demonstration at ISE 2025

The new premium speaker line will debut at ISE 2025, with live demonstrations available at Kramer’s booth (#3D300 in Hall 3). Product samples and bookings will open in Q1 2025, with deliveries scheduled to begin in Q2 2025.





