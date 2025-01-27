Publicis Health Names New Executive Leadership At Digitas Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brian Lefkowitz, formerly Chief Creative Officer, is leading Digitas as President. In his role, Lefkowitz guides the agency into its next chapter as it continues evolving as a pioneer of creativity and innovation in the healthcare space. Joining him in ushering in this bold new era is Allison Ceraso, who takes over as Chief Creative Officer and brings a wealth of experience and a relentless dedication to excellence in health and wellness.

"I'm honored to lead Digitas Health as the agency's president. I'm cultivating a mindset of 'connected, for good,' and push our 'creative first, creative always' vision," Lefkowitz said. "Creativity has the power to change lives." As an agency, we're informed by data, empowered by intelligence, and driven by creativity. But to achieve our goals, we must use our instinct, be empathetic and have all hands on the wheel. And that means all hands because we're all creatives.

"With Allison spearheading our creative efforts, I'm confident we will link up, stay three steps ahead, meet the dynamic needs of modern marketing, and transform how healthcare brands connect with people."

Ceraso's ingenuity will fuel the agency's creative teams. In a decorated career in health and wellness advertising, she has delivered award-winning, impactful work across numerous disease states, including asthma, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and breast cancer. Ceraso has been honored as a Cannes Lions "See It, Be It" Mentor, featured in the Campaign US "40 Under 40" list, and selected as an HBA Rising Star.

"Health and wellness advertising challenges us to build relationships with audiences who may not want to use our products but need them for their well-being," Ceraso said. "When we do it right, we don't just create campaigns, we change lives."

Building on this mission, Publicis Health CEO Stephen Farquhar highlighted the agency's growing momentum.

"Now more than ever, Digitas Health is set to demonstrate it's a creative force in the industry," Farquhar said. "With Brian's visionary leadership and Allison's creative prowess, Digitas Health will continue its trajectory as a powerhouse in health marketing."

A powerhouse of connection – for good.

About Publicis Health

At Publicis Health, we believe healthcare is drowning in complexity. Our mission is to help our clients navigate these challenges by harnessing the power of AI, data, and technology to unlock actionable insights, streamline processes, optimize platforms, and fuel smarter creative strategies. We transform marketing and communications into meaningful patient and HCP engagements and enable healthcare brands to thrive amidst complexity. With 40 offices and 8 brands across the globe, Publicis Health's worldwide staff is comprised of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals who are experts in advertising and branding, data and analytics, strategic planning, service design, digital media and technology, science, and medicine. Publicis Health companies include BBK Worldwide, Digitas Health, Heartbeat, Insagic, Langland, Payer Sciences, Razorfish Health, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. For more information, visit us at .

About Digitas Health

Digitas Health is a full-service creative agency that addresses complex health challenges through creativity and empathy. Guided by its purpose-Connected, for Good-the agency recognizes that health is deeply personal, often complex, and profoundly important. Digitas Health designs and builds innovative solutions that connect brands to people in meaningful and lasting ways, using bold ideas, advanced analytics, and transformative strategies to drive impactful change. For more information, visit us at .

SOURCE Publicis Health