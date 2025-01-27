Legal Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Reports New York Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera And Wife Clara Accused Of Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Lawsuit alleges negligence by Hall of Fame pitcher and his wife to protect church youth; couple claims they were unaware of the abuse.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay, the premier presettlement funding company, reports a newly-filed lawsuit against celebrated Yankees-closing-pitcher-turned-church-pastor Mariano Rivera and his wife Clara. The suit filed in the Supreme Court of Westchester County claims that the couple attempted to conceal the sexual abuse of one of their young parishioners. The abuse allegedly took place in their church, Refuge of Hope, and also within the Rivera home itself. The lawsuit claims that as lead pastor, Rivera had a responsibility to protect the young girl who was being abused.

The victim was allegedly molested by another minor-aged girl during a 2018 summer internship at Ignite Life Center in Florida, a trip that was organized by Clara Rivera via Refuge of Hope. Purportedly, both Riveras became aware of the sexual abuse during a visit to the camp, and rather than take action to prevent or report it, they instead pressured the girl to keep quiet. After she returned home from the internship trip, the girl was abused again by the same perpetrator during a BBQ at the Riveras' house. The girl claims that three years later, she was also abused by Ruben Tavarez Jr., the adult son of a Refuge of Hope pastor. According to the lawsuit, the Riveras not only knew about the multiple incidents of sexual abuse, but were negligent in their duties to do anything about it.

No word yet on what kind of compensatory damages the girl and her family can be expected to receive at the end of this complex trial. Childhood sexual abuse cases vary greatly in their scope, and settlements usually reflect the severity and duration of the sex crimes perpetrated against the victims. In any event, this case once again highlights the need for accountability and oversight within the church. As there are too many reports of childhood sexual abuse and assault surrounding youth-based programs, it's clear that systemic issues need to be addressed.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Unfortunately the country is facing an epidemic of child sex abuse. We have seen many influential people being accused of being complicit; when in reality there needs to be better training and understanding how to spot and act upon signs of abuse, and then be able to take the necessary steps to report it. Until we have more awareness of the child sex abuse problem, we are going to see a continuous flow of these type of cases. Legal-Bay stands as a financial resource to assist victims and their families with their lawsuit funding needs as they seek justice."

