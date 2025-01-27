Zee Learn Limited Announces The Launch Of Its Latest Curriculum, ZNIUS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27 27 January 2025 – Designed as a complete, future-ready solution for K12 schools, ZNIUS not only provides an end-to-end curriculum and pedagogy up to 12th Grade, it also covers co-scholastic needs like literacy and physical education, with engaging AR-enabled digital content & gamified learning, supported by a Management System and ERP to simplify the needs of school management. With all this and more, ZNIUS promises to revolutionise both, school management and the learning experience of students by fostering intelligence, creativity and holistic development.



ZNIUS Stands Out and Heralds a New Era in Education



The introduction of ZNIUS by Zee Learn caters to the evolving needs of schools, educators and learners by providing a future-ready framework that seamlessly integrates K-12 curriculum and pedagogy with cutting-edge technology. While some players have made strides in introducing structured learning systems, they often lack scalability, advanced technological integration, or a comprehensive offering that includes both scholastic and co-scholastic education. This creates challenges for schools and leaves them with fragmented solutions, unable to deliver a truly seamless and holistic learning experience.



ZNIUS stands out with its unique blend of cutting-edge pedagogy and brain-based learning principles. Aimed at providing a complete K-12 curriculum, ZNIUS incorporates innovative textbooks aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, engaging digital content featuring augmented reality-based Math and Science activities and gamified learning approaches to spark curiosity and enhance retention. At the same time, ZNIUS lays additional foundational emphasis on STEM subjects in higher grades, which enables students to be better prepared for competitive entrance exams – an essential milestone in today's education system.



ZNIUS also includes a unified LMS-ERP app to streamline school operations and foster communication between stakeholders. To further ensure holistic development, it integrates co-scholastic programs such as Financial Literacy, Physical Education and Soft Skills, preparing students for life beyond academics. By addressing both academic and administrative needs and challenges, ZNIUS empowers schools to enhance learning outcomes while meeting rising parental expectations of modern, globally competitive and holistic education.



ZNIUS is Being Well-Acknowledged by the Best Schools



The introduction of ZNIUS at SVD International School at Etah in U.P. represents Zee Learn's commitment to transforming the educational landscape. SVD International School is led by Mr. Yashwardhan Singh, a visionary leader committed to elevating education standards for both learners and educators.



Mr. Manish Rastogi, Group CEO and Wholetime Director of Zee Learn Limited remarked, "Quality education with a world-class curriculum in India is often limited to a select few schools. At Zee Learn, we are dedicated to bridging this gap by offering cutting-edge, future-ready curricula to as many schools as possible. Our goal is to empower schools with ZNIUS, enabling them to deliver world-class education and significantly enhance student outcomes. We are pleased to welcome SVD International School into the ZNIUS network and we are committed to working closely with them to achieve our shared vision of delivering transformative, world-class education. By adopting ZNIUS, SVD International aims to set a precedent for progressive education that aligns with global standards. This collaboration underscores Zee Learn's mission to ignite, nurture, and unleash the potential of students across India."



Mr. Anish Shah, Chief Financial Officer of Zee Learn Limited, added, "ZNIUS represents our unwavering commitment to transforming education through innovation and excellence. With this initiative, we aim to empower over 3,000 schools and impact the lives of 1 million learners by 2030, fostering a brighter future for the next generation."



ABOUT Zee Learn Limited



Zee Learn Limited is India's leading company in the education segment with the fastest-growing chain of K-12 schools – Mount Litera Zee School and one of India's largest preschool chains – Kidzee in its portfolio. Mount Litera Zee School has over 100+ schools in 86+ cities nationwide. The Company is also Brand Partner with one of Mumbai's Premier IB school Mount Litera International School in BKC, Mumbai. Kidzee has more than 2100+ pre-schools in over 600+ cities across India and neighbouring countries. Zee Learn also offers vocational education and vocational degree courses through the Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Zee Learn is also listed on the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.



