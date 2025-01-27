President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Slovenia's Newly Appointed Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Gorazd Renčelj, incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Slovenia, Azernews reports.

The Ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

Ambassador Gorazd Renčelj first conveyed his congratulations to the President on the successful organization and achievements of COP29. Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan's efficient organization of the event despite the short preparation time, noting that COP29 was the largest international conference ever held in the country. He praised Slovenia's active participation in the event and underscored the importance of achieving consensus among the numerous countries represented at COP29. The President emphasized the conference's productive outcomes in advancing the international climate agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the strong history of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, recalling the productive discussions during mutual visits by the two countries' leaders. He expressed confidence that cooperation between the nations would continue to strengthen.

During the meeting, they expressed hope that political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Slovenia would develop dynamically, noting that political consultations between the foreign ministers and a meeting of the working group on economic cooperation would be held soon. Plans for high-level reciprocal visits were also discussed.

Ambassador Renčelj highlighted Azerbaijan's critical role in the South Caucasus region and the Trans-Caspian transportation corridor. The conversation touched upon cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to the Slovenian market as a significant step in advancing bilateral ties.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for Azerbaijan-European Union relations.