President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Slovenia's Newly Appointed Ambassador
Date
1/27/2025 5:08:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev received the credentials of Gorazd Renčelj, incoming
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of
Slovenia, Azernews reports.
The Ambassador presented his credentials to the head of
state.
President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the
ambassador.
Ambassador Gorazd Renčelj first conveyed his congratulations to
the President on the successful organization and achievements of
COP29. Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President
Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan's efficient organization of the
event despite the short preparation time, noting that COP29 was the
largest international conference ever held in the country. He
praised Slovenia's active participation in the event and
underscored the importance of achieving consensus among the
numerous countries represented at COP29. The President emphasized
the conference's productive outcomes in advancing the international
climate agenda.
President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the strong history of
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, recalling the
productive discussions during mutual visits by the two countries'
leaders. He expressed confidence that cooperation between the
nations would continue to strengthen.
During the meeting, they expressed hope that political dialogue
between Azerbaijan and Slovenia would develop dynamically, noting
that political consultations between the foreign ministers and a
meeting of the working group on economic cooperation would be held
soon. Plans for high-level reciprocal visits were also
discussed.
Ambassador Renčelj highlighted Azerbaijan's critical role in the
South Caucasus region and the Trans-Caspian transportation
corridor. The conversation touched upon cooperation in the energy
sector, with a focus on the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to the
Slovenian market as a significant step in advancing bilateral
ties.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects
for Azerbaijan-European Union relations.
