The market will grow due to a number of factors, including the rising occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, the growing utilization of echocardiograms, strict regulatory requirements and compliance guidelines, technological advancements in reprocessing equipment, and strategic alliances and partnerships.



The growing utilization of echocardiograms in the U.S., as highlighted by MedStar Health in January 2024, with over 7 million procedures conducted annually, underscores the increasing demand for cardiac ultrasound solutions. This surge is driving the adoption of phased array and cardiac probes, which play a critical role in cardiac imaging. To maintain safety and operational efficiency, the heightened use of these probes necessitates robust probe reprocessing solutions. Effective cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization are essential to prevent contamination and ensure compliance with stringent healthcare regulations. This trend is expected to significantly boost the growth of the global probe reprocessing market.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict regulatory standards for infection control, high adoption of advanced medical devices, and significant investments in probe reprocessing technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about infection control, rising medical tourism, and the growing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in emerging economies such as India and China. For instance, in June 2023, Avanos Medical, Inc. declared that it had reached a final deal to purchase Diros Technology Inc., a prominent producer of cutting-edge radiofrequency (RF) devices for the treatment of chronic pain.

By probe classification, the semi-critical sterilizers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global probe reprocessing market in 2024 owing to the increasing use of semi-critical probes like endocavitary and TEE probes, which require stringent sterilization to prevent cross-contamination and meet regulatory guidelines. For instance, in September 2024, Germitec's Chronos received the U.S. FDA's first-ever De Novo classification for an ultraviolet radiation disinfection chamber equipment.

Designed to disinfect external ultrasonography and endocavitary probes, this chemical-free UV-C high-level disinfection (HLD) device provides a quick, efficient, and eco-friendly substitute for conventional chemical-based disinfection techniques. With the FDA's approval, UV-C technology for medical device cleanliness has advanced to a major milestone. Additionally, the non-critical segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for effective reprocessing solutions for surface probes used in routine diagnostic procedures, driven by cost-effectiveness and reduced infection risks.

By probe type, the Transesophageal (TEE) probes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global probe reprocessing market in 2024 owing to the wide usage of TEE probes in cardiac imaging and their critical role in minimally invasive procedures, necessitating frequent high-level disinfection and sterilization.

For instance, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported in May 2024 that every year, some 4.3 million hospital patients in the EU/EEA are impacted by HAIs. Additionally, the phased array/cardiac probes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in cardiac imaging for echocardiograms, coupled with advancements in probe technology and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

By method, the high-level disinfection segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global probe reprocessing market in 2024 owing to the critical need for eliminating all microorganisms on semi-critical probes, supported by stringent healthcare regulations and guidelines for infection prevention. For instance, Tristel Plc declared in June 2023 that Tristel ULT, its cutting-edge high-level disinfection created especially for ultrasound probes, had received FDA approval. Additionally, the intermediate level disinfection segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption for non-critical probes used in routine imaging procedures, offering an effective yet cost-efficient method of reprocessing.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global probe reprocessing market in 2024 owing to the high patient volume and the need for maintaining strict hygiene standards in diverse diagnostic and surgical applications. For instance, the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) and CS Medical announced a strategic partnership for 2023 in February 2023. Through utilizing APIC's leadership in infection control and CS Medical's proficiency in medical equipment cleaning, this partnership seeks to improve infection prevention procedures. Additionally, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for specialized imaging services and the increasing adoption of advanced probes that require effective reprocessing solutions.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Probe Classification, Probe Type, method, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

