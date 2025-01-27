The market will grow due to a number of factors, including the growing demand for biologics and biosimilars, technological advancements in cell culture, the shift towards animal-free and ethical cell culture media, supportive government initiatives and funding, and strategic alliances and collaborations.



Technological advancements in cell culture processes have facilitated the development of more sophisticated recombinant supplements, which significantly enhance cell growth, productivity, and overall yield.? These recombinant supplements - such as recombinant insulin, transferrin, and albumin - are increasingly employed to optimize cell culture conditions, reduce variability, and ensure reproducibility in biomanufacturing.

Furthermore, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc declared in April 2024 that it and its associates will present or publish eight abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will take place in Chicago from May 31 to June 4, 2024. In addition to a poster outlining the research design for the ongoing JZP898 Phase 1 trial, the presentations will include results from trials employing zanidatamab, Zepzelca (lurbinectedin), and Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn). This illustrates how recombinant technology and advances in clinical research continue to work in tandem.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established biopharmaceutical industry, significant investment in R&D, and the presence of major market players driving the adoption of advanced recombinant cell culture technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of the biotechnology sector, increasing government support for biomanufacturing, and a rising focus on biosimilars and regenerative medicine in emerging economies like China and India.

For instance, in February 2023 Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a division of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., a global healthcare organization focused on research (Chiesi Group), announced today that Lamzede (velmanase alfa-tycv) has received FDA approval to treat pediatric and adult patients with non-central nervous system manifestations of alpha-mannosidosis (AM). AM is a rare and progressive lysosomal storage illness that is brought on by a lack of the enzyme a-mannosidase.

By product, the recombinant albumin segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for animal-free and high-purity supplements in biopharmaceutical production, which helps enhance cell growth and stability while reducing the risk of contamination.

For instance, in July 2024, the European Investment Fund gave €350 million ($379 million) to Kembara's deeptech and climate fund, and Flagship Pioneering increased its capital base by an impressive $3.6 billion to support 25 innovative companies in "human health, sustainability, and artificial intelligence." Additionally, the recombinant cytokines segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising use in cell therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell research to promote cell differentiation and immune cell activation.

By application, the Biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market in 2024 owing to the expanding pipeline of biologics and biosimilars, which require optimized cell culture conditions to maximize yield and quality.

For instance, November 2023 Presenting two abstracts at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) from December 5-9, 11 abstracts at the 65th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from December 9-12, and two abstracts at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2023 North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC) from December 1-3, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc announced today. For HER2+/HR+ metastatic breast cancer (mBC), new information includes revised results from a Phase 2a trial of the experimental HER2-targeted bispecific antibody zanidatamab in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant as a chemotherapy-free treatment option. Additionally, the regenerative medicine segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption in stem cell research and tissue engineering, driven by the demand for innovative therapies to treat degenerative diseases.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market in 2024 owing to the significant investment in R&D for biologics and vaccines, requiring high-quality cell culture supplements for efficient production processes.

For instance, April 2022 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that they have signed a licensing agreement whereby Jazz will have the exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to Werewolf's investigational WTX-613, a unique, conditionally-activated interferon alpha (IFN-a) INDUKINET molecule. Additionally, the CDMOs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of biomanufacturing activities by pharmaceutical companies to enhance scalability and reduce operational costs.

