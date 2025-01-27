Jubin Nautiyal Captures The Beauty Of Love With Niti Taylor In ‘Tareefan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Jubin Nautiyal has teamed up with TV Niti Taylor for his latest romantic track, "Tareefan."

The song, starring Niti Taylor and Purav Jha, beautifully captures the essence of love. Tareefan weaves a heartfelt narrative of admiration, devotion, and the subtle emotions that gently draw two hearts closer.

Speaking about the romantic track, Nautiyal describes the song as an exploration of how love often begins with fleeting, overlooked moments of admiration that, despite their simplicity, carry immense significance.

Jubin shared,“Tareefan was born out of a simple thought: the way love often starts with small moments of admiration that go unnoticed but hold so much weight. Bhushan Kumar and I wanted to create something that reflected this quiet, yet powerful emotion. The melody came naturally, and I wanted the lyrics to express that feeling of longing and unspoken connection. I hope this song resonates with everyone who's ever experienced that quiet spark of love.”

Explaining what drew her to the song, Niti shared,“When I first heard Tareefan, I was immediately drawn to its simplicity and depth. The fact that Jubin Sir sang it made it even more special for me-it was a dream come true to be part of one of his songs and to collaborate with T-Series. This was a bucket list moment for me!.”

She added,“The song tells a soulful and sweet story, and working outdoors with the entire team made the experience even more memorable. Shooting with Purav was a lot of fun-I even picked up all the Delhi slangs from him along the way! It was such a fulfilling journey, and all I hope for is that the song touches everyone's heart. I truly wish it receives all the love it deserves.”

The lyrics of Tareefan have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and is composed by Rochak Kohli. The song is now streaming on T-Series' official platforms.