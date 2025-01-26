عربي


Saudi Stock Market Index Closes Higher

1/26/2025 2:30:33 PM

Riyadh: The Saudi main stock index closed today up by 32.12 points, ending trading session at 12,386.16 points, with a total trading value of 5 billion Saudi riyals.

Around 719 million shares were traded, with 161 companies posting gains, while 69 companies closed lower.

Meanwhile, Saudi parallel market index (Nomu) also ended on a positive note, rising by 49.70 points to close at 30,896.29 points, with a trading value of 53 million riyals and 4 million shares traded.

