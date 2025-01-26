Assam Govt To Roll Back New Pension Scheme, Announces CM Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state is set to roll back the new pension schemes, and instead, the Central government's Unified Pension Scheme will be implemented for employees from April.

During his Republic Day speech in Dibrugarh on Sunday, CM Sarma said: "There has been displeasure among the state government employees on the New Pension Scheme (NPS). The state government has decided to abolish the NPS in Assam and United Pension Scheme will come into effect from April.

"This will ensure that once an employee completes 25 years of government service, the person is entitled to get 50 per cent of last drawn salary along with 50 per cent of Dearness Allowance as pension after retirement."

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also mentioned that three towns in the state will be developed as cities while Dibrugarh will be made the second capital of the state with the establishment of a new Assembly complex in the Upper Assam town in the next two years.

He said: "We are developing infra to turn three towns into cities - Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Silchar. Dibrugarh will have an Assembly Complex by 2027 and will be Assam's second capital. Tezpur town is set to get a new Raj Bhawan in the state, while Silchar will house a Mini Secretariat.

"Tezpur will emerge as the cultural capital and house a Raj Bhawan and Silchar will house a Mini Secretariat and Chief Secretary's Office," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced opening a department for the startup businesses in the state.

He said: "Startups are the backbone of a new Assam's economic renaissance. We will create the first ever Department of Startups to streamline and facilitate their growth."