United Arab Emirates Strongly Condemns Targeting Of Saudi Hospital In El Fasher, Sudan

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher in western Sudan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people, denouncing this as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

His Excellency Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, of State, reaffirmed the UAE's position in calling for a peaceful solution to the conflict, an immediate ceasefire, and the non- targeting of civilians and civilian institutions, as well as the need to protect medical facilities, institutions and health sector workers, and ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

Furthermore, His Excellency stressed the importance of all parties' respecting their legal and humanitarian commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group. His Excellency underscored the need to undertake immediate steps to protect civilians and avoid exacerbating the humanitarian situation, stressing the importance of collective action to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan expressed his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly people of Sudan, and to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

