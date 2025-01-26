Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted At Saif And Kareena's Bandra Home Post The Attack Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently papped outside his father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra home. He looked his usual cool self in a blue shirt, white trousers, and matching sneakers. Going by the doing rounds on social media, Ibrahim did not talk to the paparazzi, but politely acknowledged them before going inside the building.

Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also seen stepping out together for the first time since the horrific stabbing incident. The 'Aarakshan' opted for a blue T-shirt and matching denim. Accompanying him, Kareena Kapoor looked breezy in a gray sweatshirt, black baggy trousers, and a sports cap. The Bollywood couple was surrounded by high security. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reportedly been provided temporary police protection following the attack.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed several times in the wee hours of 16th January 2025 at his Bandra residence during an attempted robbery. He also underwent two surgeries at the Lilavati hospital.

Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai wrote to The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) raising concerns over the quick approval of the insurance claims. Health insurance expert, Nikhil Jha shared the letter sent by the Medical Consultants Mumbai on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He wrote,“The normal process is to ask for an FIR copy in medicolegal cases. The insurance company waived off this requirement and immediately approved the cashless request for Rs 25 lacs. The final bill apparently Rs 36 lacs which was also approved. The surgery and stay for 4 days does not justify the huge bill and the prompt approval”.

He further revealed,“If this was any normal person The company would have applied reasonable and customary charges and not paid the claim IRDAI should answer why Niva Bupa gave preferential treatment to a celebrity and made it hard for normal people to get a claim?”.

In the meantime, Mumbai police have taken into custody the suspect identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.