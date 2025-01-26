Kuwait Crown Prince Rceives PM, First Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Al-Seif Palace on Sunday. His Highness the Crown Prince also received First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah at Al-Seif Palace on Sunday. (end) mt

