Omar-Led Govt Working Towards Fulfilling All Promises One-By-One: Dy CM

In his Republic Day speech at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, the Dy Chief Minister said whatever the promises have been made by the Omar-led Government will be fulfilled one by one.

However, he said that the promises made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on the floor of the house regarding the restoration of statehood and protection of lands and jobs for the people of J&K, must be fulfilled now.

Praising Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah for implementing and strengthening the constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been following the path of his father Farooq Abdullah and his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah to ensure progressive J&K.

“The recent elections witnessed a massive voter turnout in which people put their trust in us after being promised several things. We are committed to fulfill all those promises one by one and the government led by Omar Abdullah has been working day-in and day-out to fulfill all the promises,” he said in his speech, adding that the increase in ration quota, employment and other issues will be ensured soon as the elected government has been working 24×7 in this regard.

About the return of Kashmir Pandits, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that every single people across J&K are pained over the exodus of the community, but the government has been working hard to bring them back.“We are on it and our round-the-clock efforts will bring fruit soon,” he added.

Terming the drug menace as the major threat in the society, the Dy Chief Minister said that the challenging task needs to be eliminated through a joint effort.“The government has been taking stringent measures to eliminate the drug menace from society, but the involvement of youth would end up in the devastating situation. There is a need to start a joint fight in this regard and eliminate the nuisance from the society as it has been affecting the future very badly,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

At the end of his speech, Choudhary asked people to take a pledge to make India more beautiful and make J&K independent in every aspect.

Pertinently, the event at Bakshi Stadium witnessed the participation of National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Advisor to CM, Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Ashan Pardesi, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar and others.

