Suzlon and Torrent Power Achieve 1 GW Wind Energy Milestone with a New 486 MW Order
1/26/2025 1:35:35 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru,January 24, 2025: Suzlon Group, and Torrent Power Ltd. have achieved a remarkable milestone together, now powering 1 GW of wind energy for India with a new 486 MW hybrid order. This strategic collaboration is pivotal in supporting India’s ambitious target of achieving 50% of electricity from renewable sources and strengthening the Make in India initiative.
Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 162 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at 3 MW capacity in the Bhogat region in Gujarat.
Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are proud to partner with Torrent, a pioneer in integrating renewables into their energy portfolio. Our decade-long collaboration has reached a remarkable milestone - 1 GW of cumulative orders across Gujarat and Karnataka. Built on trust, innovation, and a shared vision, this partnership has leveraged advanced technologies to deliver quality power to nearly 1 million households. Together, we remain committed to driving India's energy transition and building a sustainable future.”
JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Torrent Power has been a valued long-term partner in our journey, and together, we share a vision of providing reliable, sustainable, and quality power to the nation. The success of our S144 wind turbine, known for its ability to deliver optimal power performance even in low-wind conditions, has been a key driver of this collaboration. This milestone highlights the strength of our partnership and the impact of advanced technology in accelerating India’s renewable energy future.”
