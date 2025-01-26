Mahakumbh: Revamped AI Chatbot Helping Pilgrims Find Parking, Food Courts And Hospitals

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 26 (IANS) A new version of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is now guiding pilgrims on parking, food courts and hospitals within 1 km radius of the devotees at the Mahakumbh 2025.

The fresh avatar of the chatbot, designed to assist devotees, comes with these three added features.

The AI chatbot will not only provide the entire mapping of the Mahakumbh but will also share specific details about each sector, along with Map links.

Through this chatbot, devotees can quickly access information about parking, transport, banking, public water ATMs, and other services in seconds.

According to the government, through the chatbot, devotees can download real-time PDFs containing details about toilets, lost and found centres, exhibitions and other essential locations based on their preferences.

Scanning a QR code will instantly provide information about key locations directly on the mobile.

Millions of devotees have already utilised this AI chatbot.

“With its effective and user-friendly design, it is greatly enhancing the convenience for those attending the Mahakumbh,” said the government, adding that the merging of technology and faith through this chatbot is making the world's largest religious gathering simpler and more organised.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) has integrated its AI-driven language translation tool -- Bhashini -- at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to boost accessibility in 11 languages.

Bhashini's language translation ecosystem will help those attending the world's biggest spiritual conglomeration through the 'Digital Lost & Found Solution'.

People can register lost/found items using voice in native languages; and also use the platform to make real-time text/voice translation for easy communication at the mega event. It also provides multilingual chatbot assistance for queries and kiosk navigation.

Devotees can use the mobile app for translating guidelines into local languages; as well as get seamless communication with police officials. The Uttar Pradesh Police Department has collaborated with the Bhashini App to train field officers to utilise the Converse feature in the app to understand the grievances of the distressed devotees seeking help in case of a language barrier.