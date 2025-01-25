Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 16: Ram Charan's Movie Hangs On To Telugu, Hindi Versions To Survive Week 3

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer Collection Day 16 : Charan and Kiara Advani's starrer Game Changer is clinging to its Telugu and Hindi versions to survive on the big screen for a third week.

In 16 days, Game Changer has minted just ₹129.34 crore at the Indian Box Office. The drama, once considered one of the first big releases of 2025, has witnessed a chiefly downward trend in its after minting ₹51 crore on its opening day.

| Game Changer OTT: When will Ram Charan's movie start streaming online? Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 16

Ram Charan 's movie, which relied solely on Telugu and Hindi to survive another week in theatres, earned a surprising ₹0.01 crore in Tamil on Saturday. On Day 16, according to Sacnilk, Game Changer earned ₹0.16 crore in Telugu and just ₹0.07 crore in Hindi.

The film minted ₹0.24 crore on Saturday.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 16

The film Game Changer netted ₹129.34 crore at the Indian box office in 16 days, while its gross collection stood at ₹153.92 crore.

Of this, it has earned a total of ₹87.9 crore in its original language, Telugu, while in Hindi, the film earned ₹32.57 crore. The film also minted ₹8.27 crore in Tamil. It was also released in Malayalam and Kannada but could not breach even the ₹1 crore mark in either of the languages in 16 days.

| Game Changer Box Office Day 9: Ram Charan's film continues to struggle; mints... Game Changer Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 16

By Day 16, Game Changer had earned just ₹184.17 crore globally, which is still far from what the makers had claimed it earned on its opening day.