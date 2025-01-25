Kharge Extends Republic Day Greetings, Slams Centre's Policies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, marking 75 years of India's adoption of its Constitution.

"This year, we complete 75 years of adopting the conscience keeper and soul of the Indian Republic -- the of India," Kharge said in his message.

Remembering the makers of the Constitution, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu, and others who contributed to shaping India's republic.

He saluted the Armed Forces, paramilitary personnel, and security forces for their sacrifices in upholding the nation's integrity and sovereignty. He also expressed gratitude to the scientists, teachers, and farmers for their unparalleled contributions to nation-building, recognising their role in making India a knowledge powerhouse and ensuring food security.

Kharge acknowledged the efforts of daily wage workers, labourers, gig workers, artists, writers, and sportspersons, emphasising their role in building the nation and preserving India's cultural diversity.

However, Kharge's message was not without criticism. He used the occasion to express concerns over the state of democracy and governance in the country, accusing the ruling government of degrading institutions and curtailing federalism.

"Political interference in autonomous institutions has become a norm. Exercising control over their independence is being seen as virtue of power. Federalism is being trampled on a daily basis, and the rights of Opposition governed states are being curtailed. The functioning of Parliament has seen tremendous backsliding due to the tyrannical tendency of the ruling government," Kharge claimed.

"Universities and self-governing institutions are witnessing constant intrusion. A large part of the media has been converted as a propaganda tool for the ruling party. Strangulating dissent by witch-hunting Opposition leaders has become the only policy of those in power," he said.

"In the past decade, a vicious, hateful agenda immersed in religious fundamentalism has sought to divide our society. Minorities are being targeted, and those who are secular are being tarnished by the paint of Goebbelsian propaganda. The weaker sections - SCs, STs, OBCs, poor and minorities are being treated as second-class citizens," he said.

He highlighted the ongoing crisis in Manipur, saying it has been "burning for 21 months, but there is no accountability at the topmost echelons of power."

Kharge concluded by calling for the protection of the Constitution's core values -- justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

"Every sacred tenet of the Constitution is being shredded into pieces by an authoritarian regime. It is high time we preserve and protect the ideas and ideals of our Constitution. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," he said.

The Congress chief ended his message with the words: "Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhaan. Jai Hind."