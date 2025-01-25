Second Phase Of Hamas-Israel Prisoner-Hostage Exchange Deal Completed: Red Cross

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Jan 26 (IANS) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that the completion of the second phase of a prisoner-hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel, implemented under the initial terms of a ceasefire agreement.

The second phase, including the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners and four Israeli hostages, was carried out after thorough coordination and review procedures conducted by the ICRC, a neutral intermediary that ensured the smooth and secure implementation of the exchange, it said.

The Israeli hostages were transferred safely, with their well-being prioritised, whereas the Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli detention centres and transported to Gaza and the West Bank following ICRC's interview with them, during which it verified their identities, evaluated their health conditions, and confirmed their readiness for travel, it said.

The ICRC urged ongoing dialogue between the parties and their continuous humanitarian commitments, so as to create the necessary conditions for the safe execution of future operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency said in a joint statement that four female Israeli soldier hostages held in Gaza were transferred to them and crossed the border into Israel.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, as well as Palestinian officials in the Ramallah Governorate said 200 Palestinian prisoners were handed over to ICRC.

Some prisoners were released into the West Bank, some bound for Gaza, and some have arrived in Egypt via the Rafah crossing, according to Palestinian sources and Egyptian media reports.

The first stage of the six-week ceasefire took effect on January 19.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel was reached after 15 months of intense fighting, as a result of negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US.