Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Aerial Action Film Sees A Massive 75% Jump In Earnings On Saturday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sky Force Collection Day 2 : Akshay Kumar's aerial action thriller saw a massive 75 per cent jump in on Saturday after a decent opening-day collection.

According to tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force owes this uptick in earnings to the big discount the makers are offering on ticket bookings.

| Sky Force BO Collection Day 1: Will Veer Pahariya be Akshay Kumar's lucky charm? Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2

Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's saw a massive 75.51% uptick in earnings on its second day in theatres. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned ₹21.5 crore on Saturday.

With this, the film has minted a total of ₹33.75 crore in two days.

Sacnilk said earnings are expected to jump further on Sunday, Republic Day. The industry tracker has estimated that the film will earn around ₹60 crore net on its opening weekend.

| Sky Force hit or another flop? Akshay Kumar's movie's advance booking for Day 1 Heavily discounted tickets

The industry tracker said Sky Force might not have been able to collect this much money with regular ticket prices from the opening day. However, it highlighted that having heavily discounted ticket prices is not a good long-term plan, even if it has worked in favour of movies to bring the audience in large numbers and spread word of mouth.

The movie's second-day collection indicates that it has managed to draw moviegoers' attention, but its real test will begin on Monday.

A good hold during working days, possibly with positive word of mouth, will put the movie in the best position to score a success, Sacnilk said.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1

Veer Pahariya has been a lucky charm for Akshay Kumar , who is marking his best movie premiere in years with Sky Force.