EU Military Chief Wants European Troops In Greenland After US
1/25/2025 3:11:29 PM
The EU's military chief has said that it would make sense to
station European troops in Greenland following US President Donald
Trump's repeated calls for acquiring the autonomous Danish
territory, Azernews reports.
"In my view, it would make perfect sense not only to station US
forces in Greenland, as has been the case to date, but also to
consider stationing EU soldiers there in the future," the chairman
of the European Union Military Committee said, according to
Reuters.
Ultimately, such a step would require a Political decision, the
Austrian-born general said. The military committee is the highest
military office of the European Council, but it serves as a
consultative body since the bloc has no dedicated army.
The US-led NATO is the main military alliance for the EU.
Although Greenland is not part of the EU as an overseas
territory of Denmark, Europeans, as well as the US have interests
in Greenland, the general added, citing its raw materials and
strategic location.
"However, with increasing ice melt as a result of climate
change, this also creates a certain potential for tension with
Russia and possibly China," he said.
Trump has expressed an interest in making Greenland, an
autonomous territory of Denmark, part of the United States. He has
not ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark
to hand it over.
Greenland's strategic location along the shortest route from
Europe to North America, vital for the US ballistic missile warning
system, has made it a priority for Trump.
Brieger said he hoped that the US as a member of the United
Nations would respect the inviolability of borders as stipulated in
the UN Charter.
