Egypt To Be Guest Of Honour At Venezuela International Book Fair: Villegas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt will be the guest of honour at the upcoming Venezuela International Fair (FILVEN) in July. This honour coincides with the 75th anniversary of relations between the two countries. Venezuelan Culture Ernesto Villegas, fresh from presenting his book Maja Mia at the Cairo International Book Fair on Saturday, shared details of the upcoming cultural exchange.

“We are extremely pleased that Egypt has accepted to be our country's guest of honour at the International Book Fair in Venezuela,” Villegas told Daily News Egypt.“The fair, obviously, is a book fair, but it is a very good excuse for all arts and all culture to be present in Venezuela, not only in July, but throughout the year.”

The fair will extend beyond the capital, reaching all states within Venezuela.“The fair will be held in all the states of the country, so it is a great opportunity to get closer from the point of view of culture,” Villegas stated, reiterating his enthusiasm for Egypt's participation:“We are very happy that Egypt has accepted to be our country's guest of honour at the International Book Fair in Venezuela, not only in July, but throughout the year.”

He expressed confidence that the anniversary year“will serve to raise the level of cultural exchange between the two countries.” He added,“Our Venezuelan Ambassador to Cairo Wilmer Omar Barrientos is a very dynamic ambassador, and Ambassador of Egypt in Caracas Kareem Amin and the Deputy Head of Mission Mohammad Abdelwahab are also very dynamic.”







Villegas participated in the 54th Cairo International Book Fair on Saturday, presenting his book Maja Mia. The book, written in homage to the centenary of his mother's birth, Maja Poljak, explores her life against the backdrop of 20th and 21st-century world events.

“It is a book not only about the life of a person but about the life of humanity, with its emotional, funny aspects, with which you can laugh out loud and you can also cry,” Villegas explained. He described his mother's life as a“guiding thread” through significant historical moments, including World War II, which led her to Venezuela. The research for the book also uncovered lesser-known aspects of Venezuelan history, such as the presence of the Nazi party, Jewish immigration, and the political landscape of the 1940s.

Reflecting on his mother's Jewish heritage, Villegas drew parallels to the contemporary Palestinian experience.“My mother was Jewish, and the suffering of the Jews of that time is mirrored in the suffering of the Palestinians.” Villegas expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people and Arab nations, recalling his meeting with Palestinian representatives at the Cairo book fair.

Villegas acknowledged Egyptian university professor and friend, Mohamed Morsi's support during the book's creation, stating,“Well, the truth is I have a lot to thank Dr Morsi for, because last year I didn't come to present the book, but he was already aware of the process of its creation, even though it was still in its early stages. I don't know if there's a precedent for a book being discussed at a fair even before it was published. All of that is thanks to Dr Morsi.”







Villegas expressed his happiness to present the book to Morsi and the Egyptian people, noting his intention to release an Arabic translation in the coming year.“With these corrections, I intend to translate it into Arabic and other languages. Because, God willing, next year we will be able to come here with this book translated into Arabic. Thank you, Egypt, for all these emotions. Emotions that are reciprocated with Venezuela. And we hope to present more and more books in Venezuelan and Egyptian languages in Venezuela.”

Looking ahead to the FILVEN event, Villegas expressed high expectations:“We are honoured that Egypt accepted to be a guest of honour at the International Book Fair in Venezuela in July of this year. We have great expectations for the brilliance of this event. We are sure that this event will strengthen the ties between our countries and countries. Not at any time in human history, but at this very moment.”

He emphasised the importance of cultural exchange in fostering unity and understanding:“This means that all lovers of peace can meet. With our differences and particularities, we are invited by history to unite, without losing our own physiognomy, so that we can act positively in a world like this. So, from culture, and particularly from books and reading, we are taking the right steps in the right direction.”