Sealine Season Draws More Than 48,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar's Sealine Season, organised for the first time as a complete desert experience, has achieved remarkable success to date, welcoming more than 48,000 visitors since opening on January 3.



Al Samri Night, held on January 24 was a standout event, attracting an enthusiastic crowd who experienced the rich cultural heritage of the Arabian Peninsula. The Samri Band, consisting of 400 members, captivated more than 23,000 visitors with their traditional and poetry. In an impressive feat, the entire site was fully prepared in just 72 hours, showcasing exceptional planning and execution.



The final Sealine Season weekend also treated visitors to drone shows, a dazzling fireworks display, and the excitement of the Sealine Digital Raffle.



With activities running until January 27 the Sealine Season continues to offer diverse experiences, including desert safaris adventures and family-friendly entertainment such as football, volleyball, kids' activities, and creative workshops.

