Bihar: Seven Conferred With Padma Awards, Sharda Sinha To Get Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) The Union on Saturday announced the prestigious Padma awards for 2025, honouring individuals from diverse fields of Bihar such as politics, arts, social work, and medicine.

This year, several personalities from Bihar will receive the awards posthumously, reflecting their immense contributions to their respective fields.

Late Sharda Sinha, a renowned folk singer, celebrated for her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili music, will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

Sharda Sinha, a household name during festivals like Chhath, passed away in 2024 after a prolonged illness. Her legacy as a cultural icon continues to inspire millions.

Late Sushil Kumar Modi, the former BJP leader and a prominent figure in Bihar politics. Sushil Modi will also be conferred with the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Modi, who served in all four houses (Parliament and Bihar assembly) and held various significant roles, passed away in 2024 due to cancer. His dedication to public service is remembered fondly.

Late Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer and spiritual leader, has been honoured with the Padma Shri. Known for his commendable work in both the police force and the spiritual domain, he passed away at the end of 2024. Kunal's life was marked by significant contributions to public welfare and spirituality.

Dr. Hemant Kumar, a well-known figure in the medical fraternity, has been honoured with Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to healthcare. His work has made significant improvements in public health, earning him national acclaim.

Vijay Nityananda Surishwar is recognised for his dedication to societal welfare. His efforts have made a lasting impact on community development.

Bhim Singh Bhavesh is known for his tireless work for the upliftment of the marginalised "Mushahar" community, Bhim Singh Bhavesh has been aptly named the "Messiah of Mushahars." His grassroots activism has brought hope and change to many.

Nirmala Devi has been honoured for her significant contributions to social work. Her efforts have addressed key social issues and improved the lives of countless individuals.

This year, 139 Padma Awards have been announced by the Union government on the occasion of Republic Day.