(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travelingwiki Engaging Leaders Across the US in Both Parties; Here With Reps. Pelosi, Jeffries & Hoyer

Travelingwiki Engaging Leaders Across the US in Both Parties; Here With Leadership From the White House Administrations of President Obama, Biden & Trump

Alongside Extensive Work Attempting to Make Resources Available in the Jewish Community, TravelingWiki Engaging the Two Ordained Ministers Serving as US Senators (Sen. Lankford & Sen. Warnock)

TravelingWiki Foundation's CEO with Evander Holyfield, Michael Irvin, Roger Federer, Jason Witten & Tracy McGrady

TravelingWiki Foundation Engaging recently with thirty US Senators, multiple Governors, the White House, and approximately ten ambassadors. Photo includes recent engagement with 7 Current or Recent US Senators and the Former Vice Chair of the House Repub.

Microsoft's Bing Search Engine Recognizes TravelingWiki as Part of the Most“Recognized Brands” Globally, Specifically Referencing Fights for Children w/ Autism

SEATTE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, and an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages, Microsoft Bing's search functionality today recognized TravelingWiki Foundation as one of the most“Recognized Brands and Resources” in its space as to Autism Travel & beyond, specifically also referencing“Fights for Children With Autism." This occurs as TravelingWiki launched its Experiential Learning Program this past week in partnership with The Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, including a presentation at Iowa State University. This past week also included interviewing for the 2026 Experiential Learning Program at Drake University. This is the second time in a matter of months that TravelingWiki Foundation has traveled to Ames, Iowa to present to Generation Z on these resources.

Part of the impetus for this educational work, engaging directly with the next generation of the workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest this current weekend in Iowa (whereby Travelingwiki's Experiential Learning participant(s) present at an Iowa library), growing from a foundation of the availability of TravelingWiki resources in one or more Iowa library databases alongside some of the most well known global charities. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about TravelingWiki's impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google's AI described TravelingWiki's“Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 12 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes,“TravelingWiki is being recognized across philanthropy, health and beyond for our service to those with Non Visible Disabilities. The recognition by Microsoft Bing's functionality is a testament to the impact of TravelingWiki and the offering of free resources via TSA in 12 languages.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website:

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn:

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

TravelingWiki Is Covered Live via the ABC TV Media Network Regarding Resources Offered by TravelingWiki Foundation in Iowa & Beyond

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.