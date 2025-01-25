In Pics From Shikhar Dhawan To Aamir Khan - 5 Big Stars Who Went Separate Ways

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after the rumours spreading like wildfire of India's former explosive batter, Virender Sehwag, separating with wife Aarti Ahlawat after 20 years of marriage, neither of the duo has either confirmed or denied it.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, both Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat have been living separately for several months and it appears they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This as added to the rumours of their divorce.

Though fans are upset with the new development, the separation between celebrities is not uncommon and new. Previously too, celebrities have parted ways years after spending life together.

Here are some celebrities who parted ways:

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee:

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee

Former Indian left-handed explosive batter Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have divorced after 8 years of marriage. They both have a son Zoravar. A Delhi court granted their divorce on the grounds of mental cruelty.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorce:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Engaged in Dubai in January 2020 and married shortly after their engagement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic they announced their separation in July 2024, citing in the best interest for both of them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya:

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PTI Photo)

Popular Telugu film couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa in October 2017, with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The made the official announcement of their separation in October 2021.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan met Kiran Rao met in 2001 on the set of Lagaan and got married in 2005 and have a son named Azzad who was born on 2011. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage.