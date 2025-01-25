Payment Security Software Market To Reach USD 94.53B By 2032, Fueled By E-Commerce Growth And Enhanced Security Solutions | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Payment Security Software is expanding rapidly, driven by increased digital transactions, growth, and advanced security solutions to combat fraud. Pune, Jan. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payment Security Software Market Size Analysis: “ The Payment Security Software Market was valued at USD 27.76 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 94.53 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.74% from 2024 to 2032. ” Payment Security Software Market Experiences Robust Growth Driven by E-Commerce, Mobile Payments, and Enhanced Fraud Prevention Efforts The payment security software market is rapidly growing because of the increase in digital transactions and the rising anxiety about cybercrime and fraud. In 2023, the overall value of digital payment transactions in the U.S. was estimated to hit USD 2.04 trillion, indicating a change toward digital commerce. As retail e-commerce revenues are predicted to exceed USD 4.1 trillion worldwide in 2024, companies are progressively allocating resources to sophisticated security measures such as encryption and multi-factor authentication. The increase in mobile transactions, online banking, and regulatory requirements is additionally propelling the market, as demonstrated by Visa's acquisition of Featurespace in December 2024 to improve fraud protection. Looking ahead, emerging markets present significant growth opportunities in the payment security software sector. The integration of AI and machine learning will drive more advanced fraud detection solutions, while the growing trend of mobile commerce offers chances for innovation. Mastercard's adoption of passwordless payments and biometric authentication in late 2024 highlights the demand for secure, seamless digital transactions.

Solutions Segment Leads, While Services Segment Emerges as the Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Solutions segment led the Payment Security Software Market with the largest revenue share of about 65%. This dominance is due to the growing demand for advanced security solutions that safeguard digital payment transactions. As businesses increase their digital presence, they require robust tools like encryption, tokenization, and multi-factor authentication to protect sensitive customer data and meet regulatory requirements, further boosting the market share of the solutions category.

The Services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 16.52% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising need for tailored support, consulting, and ongoing maintenance services to optimize payment security systems. As cyber threats evolve and security needs become more complex, organizations seek expert assistance for seamless integration, continuous updates, and real-time monitoring, fueling the expansion of the services segment.

BFSI Sector Leads, While IT and Telecommunications Segment Becomes the Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment dominated the Payment Security Software Market, accounting for approximately 27% of the revenue. This dominance is due to the high volume of sensitive financial transactions that require robust security measures to prevent data breaches and fraud. As financial institutions and insurers increasingly adopt digital payment systems, the need for secure solutions to ensure compliance and protect customer data has driven significant investment in payment security within this sector.

The IT and Telecommunications segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of around 17.02% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the expanding use of digital communication channels and cloud-based services, which have heightened the risk of cyber threats. As online engagement grows, the demand for secure and efficient payment solutions in the IT and telecommunications sectors continues to rise, particularly for seamless integration and secure data transmission.

Payment Security Software Market Segmentation:

By Component



Services Solutions

By Mode of Payment



Mobile Payment Security Software

Point-of-sale systems and security Online Payment Security Software

By Industry Verticals



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecommunications Others





North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region

In 2023, North America led the Payment Security Software Market, holding a dominant revenue share of approximately 38%. This leadership can be attributed to the region's advanced technological infrastructure, widespread use of digital payment methods, and stringent regulatory standards like PCI-DSS. The presence of major financial institutions, e-commerce companies, and tech giants has also fueled the demand for robust payment security solutions to address cybersecurity risks and maintain consumer trust.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 16.82% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rapid adoption of digital payments, particularly in emerging markets where mobile payments and e-commerce are gaining traction. With increased investment in technology and a growing emphasis on cybersecurity, Asia Pacific is well-positioned for significant expansion in the payment security software market.

Key Developments in the Payment Security Software Market



In April 2024, Transaction Network Services introduced Complete Commerce, an all-in-one payment solution integrating TNS' portfolios to simplify digital payment systems. In 2024, MagTek and InVue partnered to launch an innovative mobile payment solution, combining secure payment technology and retail solutions to enhance security and functionality.

