Gurugram: Haryana Minister Holds Review Meeting On Proposed Global City

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 25 (IANS) Haryana and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Rao Narbir Singh chaired a review meeting and visited the proposed Global City on Dwarka Expressway on Saturday.

During the visit, officers associated with the project were also accompanied and informed the minister about the progress made so far in relation to the project.

Minister Rao said that Gurugram city remains a centre of attraction for investors from all over the world, adding that with the development of a global city, the possibilities here will increase.

“This global city is being developed on 1003 acres of land between NPR and CPR in Gurugram. In which a detailed plan of large and small plots has been made,” he said.

The minister said that the work of its first phase will be completed by the end of next year.

Global City would be a world-class futuristic city being planned in Gurugram on Dwarka Expressway, based on live, work, and play at its core and a transit-oriented walk-to-work based future-ready and environmentally resilient design.

The officials informed the minister that the city has multiple access from National Highway-48, Pataudi Road NH 352W and Dwarka Expressway and has a mixed land use of 56.08 per cent commercial, 40.05 per cent residential, 2.73 per cent institutional and 1.14 per cent utility with an average FAR of 3 (ranging from 1.5 to 12.5) with approximately 6 km long green corridor to promote healthy living with tranquil Artificial Lakes.

Global City would primarily focus on IT and AI-based industry focusing on India's AI mission (budgeted around 10,000 crores) and would be home to more than 1.8 Lakh resident population and a floating population of 5.8 lakhs, thus creating an overall direct and indirect employment potential of more than 4 Lakh employees. The project will also have 6 on-campus Schools, 1 College and a World Class Hospital.

It will also have ready-to-move units/land parcels for industry with single window clearance for government NOC, including Environment Clearance, Wildlife, Forest and Aravali.

The city is conveniently located and is approximately 15-20 minutes away from Indira Gandhi International Airport, in close vicinity to the world's largest Jungle Safari of more than 10,000 acres.

An elevated road (under implementation) from Global City to Vatika Chowk would connect it to the existing Delhi Mumbai expressway. Apart from this, connectivity with Nelson Mandela Road to connect it to Central Delhi is also under progress.

Global City would thus provide complete Signal-free and junction-free access from the Airport and Delhi Mumbai Expressway simultaneously.

The city will use multi-modal transport avenues like a Light Rapid Transit (Metro) within the Global City (6 stations with an interchange station with MMTS), and a dedicated EV bus with dedicated bus routes, pedestrian pathways and Cycle Tracks. It will also have multiple Taxi Stands, Bus Depots and Bus Stands within the city for easy movement and access of residents, along with a Helipad for direct air connectivity.

Development of green belts and encroachment-free highways within the vicinity of Global City with dedicated cycle tracks having direct access to Jungle Safari and Cyber City is also under consideration.

The city will be an environment-friendly city with zero waste discharge and a common Utility tunnel of 5.5 meter x 5 meter housing Water curtain pipe, Waste Water pipe, Optical Fibre, Fire hydrant pipes and electric cables. The key focus of the development of Global City is on making Gurugram the largest global technology hub with a skyline similar to that of Manhattan Skyline. Deployment of a dedicated team for planning and development of Global City is already underway.

Master planning of Global City has been awarded to AECOM – an internationally renowned consultant of similar projects.