‘Road To Game Jam’ Initiative Set To Empower Game Developers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) With an aim to empower India's game developers, the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), through its flagship event, the India Game Developer (IGDC), has joined forces with innovative gaming company KGeN to organise the“Road to Game Jam” challenge, it was announced on Saturday.

The initiative is one of the challenges under the 'Create in India Challenge Season 1', an activity under the government's 'World Visual Entertainment Summit' (WAVES).

It aims to empower India's game developers to shape the future of the gaming by showcasing cutting-edge innovation and creativity.

Since its launch, the 'Road to Game Jam' has seen 5,496 game development enthusiasts registered for the programme. The challenge has represented 1,622 unique colleges across India and participants hailed from 446 cities, spanning 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

The 'Road to Game Jam' is offering game developers another opportunity to join this exciting initiative.

“With registrations open until February 1, 2025, aspiring developers can now showcase their talent and creativity in game design. The new submission deadline is February 16, 2025, with results set to be announced on March 16, 2025,” according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“If you missed the first round, now is the perfect time to jump in and demonstrate your game-making skills. Don't miss this chance to be part of a national platform fostering innovation and excellence in India's game development community,” the ministry added.

By fostering local talent and providing a platform for regional representation, this program is paving the way for India's brightest game development teams to shine at the WAVES India Summit.

GDAI and KGeN have also initiated several impactful activities to educate and empower the game development community: