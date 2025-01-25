Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait
1/25/2025 8:02:58 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent today a cable of condolences to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikh Fadhel Khaled Al-Salman Al-Sabah.
