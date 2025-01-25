Under-fire Musk expresses gratitude to Netanyahu for defending him

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has expressed gratitude to Israeli Prime for defending him against allegations that a gesture he made at a rally in Washington resembled a Nazi salute. Musk, who dismissed the accusations as a “dirty trick,” claimed that critics were wrongly labeling him a Nazi and that they should find more substantial arguments.



In response, Netanyahu posted on social media, calling Musk a “great friend of Israel” who had been “falsely smeared.” Netanyahu highlighted Musk's support for Israel’s right to defend itself, referencing Musk’s visit to Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack and his public backing of the country.



Musk shared Netanyahu’s statement, thanking him for his support. Musk's visit to Israel in November 2023 came amid controversy over alleged anti-Semitic comments on his platform X, which Musk denied. He also threatened suspensions on X for anyone advocating for genocide.



During his trip, Musk met with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, who showed him evidence of Hamas’s actions in Israel. Musk has consistently condemned Hamas, calling it a "poisonous regime."



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128364