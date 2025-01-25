(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian U-20 national team faced a devastating loss in their opening match of the South American Championship. The game, held at Misael Delgado in Valencia, ended in a shocking 6-0 victory for Argentina. This result places Brazil at the bottom of Group B.



Argentina's dominant performance began early in the match. They scored three goals within the first 11 minutes, catching Brazil off guard. Ian Subiabre opened the scoring at the six-minute mark. Claudio Echeverri followed with a goal two minutes later.



The third goal came from an unfortunate deflection off Brazilian defender Igor. This early onslaught set the tone for the rest of the match. Argentina continued to press their advantage throughout the game.



In the second half, Argentina added three more goals to their tally. Agustín Ruberto scored his second goal of the match. Echeverri also netted his second, showcasing his skill on the field.







Santiago Hidalgo sealed Argentina's victory with a header in the 33rd minute of the second half. This final goal brought the score to an overwhelming 6-0. The result puts Argentina at the top of Group B based on goal difference.

Brazil U-20 Crushed 6-0 by Argentina in South American Championship Opener

Brazil now faces an uphill battle in the tournament. They must regroup quickly for their next match against Bolivia on Sunday. The game will take place at 6 PM (Brasilia time) at the same venue.



Argentina's next challenge comes against Colombia later that same day. Their match is scheduled for 8:30 PM. Both teams will be looking to build on their opening performances.



This defeat serves as a wake-up call for the Brazilian squad . They must address their defensive weaknesses and offensive shortcomings before their next match. The team's ability to bounce back will be crucial for their tournament prospects.



Brazil U-20 Crushed 6-0 by Argentina in South American Championship Opener

MENAFN25012025007421016031ID1109128162